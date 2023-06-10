Kareena Kapoor Khan is sassy and unapologetic. But she once had lived the Poo image Karan Johar gave her, giving zero f*ck about anything and anyone. Also saying and doing whatever she liked. Her statement about not reading the scripts, getting bored while reading them, and national awards are unimportant all over the internet. However, we caught hold of a statement that might be the statement of this century, to say the least.

At that time, Bebo was offered two films – Karan Johar’s Kal Ho Naa Ho and Sooraj Barjatya’s Main Prem Ki Diwani Hoon. Obviously, she ditched Kjo for the Abhishek Bachchan and Hrithik Roshan starrer and that might be another story for another day. But the reason for doing Main Prem Ki Diwani Hoon, needs to be discussed ASAP!

So in the making of the film’s video Kareena Kapoor Khan mentioned the reason for choosing Main Prem Ki Diwani Hoon, and the reason, as we quote from her statement in the video, is landing ‘a role of a lifetime!’ Yes, you read the absolutely correct. Bebo was brutally criticised for her overacting in the film. But during the making of the film, while talking about it she said, “It is a role of a lifetime. You cannot ask for more. At least in the last 15 years, I haven’t seen any heroine having such a powerful role.” Scroll down to see how the netizens reacted to this.

Since you scrolled down, let us repeat the last part of Kareena Kapoor’s statement yet again, “In the last 15 years, I haven’t seen any heroine having such a powerful role.” Netizens trolled the Heroine actor brutally for her statement in a video shared on Reddit. A user wrote, “Never forget she rejected Kal Ho na Ho for MPKDH.”

Another user was surprised and took sarcastic digs saying, “But where’s the lie? There had not been a powerful role as such in the 15 yrs past, and hasn’t been one in the 15 years that followed. Remember how powerfully Kareena delivered those dialogues! It’s only later, in Race 3, that a similar or more powerful role with even more mind-blowing dialogue, ‘Our business is our business. None of your business ‘ was seen, finally dethroning MPKDH.”

One more user took a dig at her la-la land and wrote “She has Pataudi palace yet she prefers to live in delusion.” Another comment said, “Well, she was famous for not reading the scripts.” One user trolled, “Powerful role cartoon parrot ka tha.”

Another brutal comment read, “There needs to be a documentary on this film. How could the cast not see the catastrophe in the making? It seems more plausible that the actors did the shoot on gunpoint or something”

Kareena Kapoor, Hrithik Roshan, and Abhishek Bachchan starred in the film produced by Rajshri Productions which was a remake of another film of the production house – Chitchor starring Amol Palekar, Zarina Wahab and Vijayendra Ghatge. While Chitchor was helmed by Basu Chatterjee and was well received, Main Prem Ki Diwani Hoon was helmed by Sooraj Barjatya and we do not need to say anymore.

You can see Kareena Kapoor’s admission to doing Main Prem Ki Diwani Hoon in this video clip shared on Reddit.

