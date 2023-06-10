Harman Baweja, back in 2008, had debuted in the Hindi film industry with the science fiction romantic drama Love Story 2050 with Priyanka Chopra. He further then worked on a few more projects, including What’s Your Rashee, Victory, Dishkiyaoon and more. However, his initial days weren’t so smooth and got often targeted by the media. Now, Harman has spoken up about those days in a recent interview. Scroll down to read below.

Years later, Harman makes his comeback to the screens and is currently basking in the success and glory of his recently released Netflix web series Scoop starring Karishma Tanna in the lead. Hansal Mehta is the creator of the series. In the show, Baweja can be seen as JCP Harshvardhan Shroff.

In a recent interview with Mid-day, Harman Baweja opened up about why he’d quit the industry and how the media treated him in his initial years while comparing with Hrithik Roshan and pinpointing other stuff. He said, “I feel that the media was absolutely unfair to me. When I had done my first few films, a barrage of harsh and mean things were written (about me). It’s part and parcel of the business, but it hurts when it gets too personal.”

Harman Baweja further shared that he would hide newspapers from his mom as the media would write mean things about him. He said, “There were times when I’d make sure that the papers didn’t come home, or that my mom didn’t see them. I quit because effectively, things didn’t pan out the way they initially (appeared). Today, the same family who avoided reading papers is now looking forward to the next article on me.”

Well, Harman has made quite an impact with his performance in Scoop, which is currently streaming on Netflix. What are your thoughts? Let us know.

