Adipurush has been enjoying massive pre-release buzz. The Om Raut directorial stars Prabhas as Ram, Kriti Sanon as Sita and Saif Ali Khan as Ravan. It was at the receiving end of backlash over poor VFX that the viewers did not appreciate. But after a lot of hardwork, the team made a lot of changes and delivered an impressive trailer a few days back. All in all, things look pretty good for the fantasy drama days before its release and below are the updates on screen count that might leave behind Shah Rukh Khan’s Pathaan!

Just a week to go as Adipurush is scheduled for its theatrical release on 16th of June. There’s little to no competition as Satyaprem Ki Katha starring Kiara Advani and Kartik Aaryan isn’t the go-to choice of audience. Spider-Man: Across The Spider Verse is also not performing at par and The Kerala Story has completed more than a month and is in its last leg at the ticket windows.

There’s huge scope for Prabhas and Kriti Sanon starrer to shine at the box office. A report by Pinkvilla now states that the advance booking for Adipurush is yet to begin 5-days-release. It will be initiated tomorrow, i.e, 11th June. “Adipurush team is ready to open the doors for their audience to book the tickets from Sunday in full swing. Some select properties might open on Saturday, but the full-fledged bookings plan to open from Sunday morning,” reveals a source close to the development.

Talking about the screen count for Adipurush, the source adds, “The Hindi screen count is expected to be around 4000, whereas the film is targeting a nationwide release on over 6200 screens. “It’s the most anticipated event spectacle of the year and the team is going all out with their release model. There is a chance of it topping 6500 screens too and we shall have an exact count by Wednesday.”

Will Adipurush have the widest release for a film in India? That could be the case because Pathaan previously was leading with 5500 screens across the nation.

Looks like Prabhas and team are all set to roar at the ticket windows.

