The fever of Adipurush is soaring high across the globe! Set to release on 16th June, this epic cinematic masterpiece is generating immense buzz and anticipation worldwide! With astounding collection in overseas market through advance bookings and high-demand amongst audiences in homeland, the team to open the advance bookings early on Sunday 11th June 2023, making Adipurush as Har Bharatiya Ki Film!

The early statistics in Australian & New Zealand markets hint a bumper opening as the magnum opus has already collected $16,000 prior to 7 days of release across 8 locations; surpassing that of K.G.F Chapter 2 that was $2,900 across 6 locations! The Prabhas and Kriti Sanon as Raghav and Janaki has definitely pulled the audiences’ heartstrings, furthermore with Censor Board giving U-Certification makes Adipurush for everyone!

Adipurush, directed by Om Raut and produced by T-Series, Bhushan Kumar & Krishan Kumar, Om Raut, Prasad Sutar, and Rajesh Nair of Retrophiles, Pramod, and Vamsi of UV Creations is scheduled to release worldwide on June 16, 2023.

Adipurush stars Prabhas as Ram, Kriti Sanon as Sita and Saif Ali Khan as Ravana. After receiving massive backlash, the film is back on its track with better VFX and editing. Post the stat of 6 locations Adipurush collecting $16,000 and KGF was $2,900. This means the film has collected almost 6 times (5.33 times to be precise) higher than Yash starrer, which is a feat in itself.

Note: Box office numbers are based on estimates and various sources. Numbers have not been independently verified by Koimoi.

