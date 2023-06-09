Adipurush is all set for a grand release next week and we’re all excited to see it creating ripples at the box office. The film starring Prabhas in the lead role has a huge potential of shattering previous records not just in India but all across the globe. The first and biggest challenge for it would be to cross Shah Rukh Khan’s Pathaan for the opening day battle. Keep reading to know more!

Helmed by Om Raut, the film is based on the Indian epic Ramayana and also stars Kriti Sanon, Saif Ali Khan, Sunny Singh and Devdatta Nage. After going through a lot of negativity, the biggie is back on track and is now grabbing headlines for all the right reasons. With things working smoothly, we might get one of the biggest openers in the history of Indian cinema.

To brush up on the memory, Pathaan had taken an earth-shattering start at the worldwide box office by grossing 106 crores. It remains to be the biggest Indian opener of 2023 across the globe. With Prabhas‘ name attached, Adipurush has every chance to beat it, as he has already delivered historic openers.

Apart from worldwide opening, here are the other milestones Adipurush would be chasing:

Biggest opening day of 2023 (India) – Pathaan is ruling here like a boss with 57 crores nett to its credit. This number is expected to be surpassed easily as Adipurush will get a massive boost from its Telugu version.

Biggest opening weekend of 2023 (worldwide) – Pathaan had a smashing opening weekend globally with 313 crores gross under its kitty. This target is slightly difficult but achievable for Adipurush.

Biggest opening weekend of 2023 (India) – This one too, belongs to Shah Rukh Khan’s epic actioner as it had minted 166.75 crores in just 3 days. Adipurush could easily surpass this number too.

Biggest week 1 of 2023 (India) – Pathaan had amassed 330.25 crores in the first 7 days, and to cross this figure, the Prabhas starrer will need positive word-of-mouth.

Highest collection in 2023 (India) – Again, the Shah Rukh Khan starrer is at the top with its lifetime of 543.22 crores. This one looks a bit difficult to be crossed and is totally dependent on the word-of-mouth of Adipurush.

