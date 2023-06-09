It was a very good first week for Zara Hatke Zara Bachke as 37.35 crores came in. No one expected this to be even the lifetime score of this Vicky Kaushal-Sara Ali Khan romcom and here it’s not just continuing to bring in collections on every single day but also keeping day to day drops to the very minimal.

This was evidenced on Thursday as well when 3.24 crores more came in. This is hardly a drop when compared to Wednesday numbers of 3.51 crores and that too in the face of competition from Transformers: Rise of the Beasts. This shows that the Hollywood action affair has hardly any overlap with the audience of Zara Hatke Zara Bachke and that’s a very good sign as it clearly indicates that even in the second weekend, the Bollywood entertainer will keep moving ahead unscathed.

It’s good that the collections have stayed over 3 crores mark right till Thursday and fall from Friday opening of 5.49 crores is less than 50%. This means that there are chances of today’s collections to be around 3 crores and if at all there is going to be any drop then it will be minimal. In fact 50 crores mark would be reached this Sunday itself and while 60 crores lifetime is a given for the film, some sort of hold after Adipurush can take it to 65 crores as well.

Note: Box office numbers are based on estimates and various sources. Numbers have not been independently verified by Koimoi.

