In the past 3-4 years, we have seen a sudden rise in real-life-based films that has nationalism as a driving force. Surprisingly, despite falling into a slightly off-beat zone, these affairs have pulled off unbelievable performances at the box office. The best example is Vicky Kaushal-led Uri: The Surgical Strike, which started this trend and surprised everyone by raking in over 240 crores in India alone. Keep reading to know more!

Going a bit off track, the trend of such films allegedly came into full force due to the country’s changed political situation, and we have often seen controversial debate on this. Some think that it is favouring those who are in power and call it ‘propaganda’, while others believe the rise of such films is the empowerment of Indian cinema.

The trend was kick-started by Uri: The Surgical Strike, which was based on Uri attack that took place in 2016. Starring Vicky Kaushal and others, the film saw an unprecedented response and one of the best trajectories ever at the Indian box office. Released in 2019, the military drama earned a monstrous 244.06 crores.

Another film that achieved a landmark success was the last year’s release, The Kashmir Files. Helmed by Vivek Agnihotri, the film grabbed a lot of limelight due to both negative and positive reasons. It revolves around the exodus of Kashmiri Hindus that happened in 1990. After a slow start, TKS grew like anything and left everyone jaw-dropped with its enormous total of 252.50 crores.

The latest example joining the list is The Kerala Story. We don’t need to describe anything about it as the film is fresh in the viewers’ minds as it just completed a month in theatres. It is said to be based on real-life events and its plot is about the Kerala women who are forced to convert to Islam and join ISIS. TKS got dragged into a controversial row over its claims but that didn’t stop it from emerging as a huge box office success. Still running in theatres, TKS has earned 238.27 crores so far.

While these three films turned out to be monumental box office successes, there are a couple of films with great theatrical potential which arrived directly on OTT.

One of the biggest OTT hits. Shershaah was released directly on the web amid the Covid uncertainty. The film turned out to be a huge success, with its songs becoming chartbusters. If given a theatrical release, it would be a contender in a 200 crore club in India.

Gunjan Saxena: The Kargil Girl is another film which released directly on OTT and turned out to be a success. Even this one had a shot of becoming a good box-office affair, considering the positivity around it.

