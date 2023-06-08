The Kerala Story is into the fag end of the fifth week and it’s still collecting in the upwards of 0.50 crore on a daily basis. On Tuesday, the film had brought in 0.70 crore and now on Wednesday too it has collected on similar lines with 0.55 crore more coming in. The drops are at minimal levels though frankly it doesn’t really matter much because these are just some more bonus numbers been collected till the release of Adipurush on 16th June.

What the film needs now is to stay over 0.50 crore mark today as well, even though Transformers: Rise of the Beasts has seen a major release. Moreover, there is Zara Hatke Zara Bachke on the other side as well which is bringing in over 3 crores on a daily basis. This is for the first time that there is a two-way competition that’s impacting the Adah Sharma starrer though frankly speaking, even if it had an open run currently, the difference in number would have been just a few lakhs.

Currently, The Kerala Story stands at 238.27 crores and today it will come further close to 239 crores mark. The coming weekend should see around 1.5-2 crore more added to its collections and then its journey towards 245 crore lifetime will begin. An all-time blockbuster, The Kerala Story has done well to infuse a sense of confidence in many such small films which would be happy to do even 10% of its lifetime business and still be seen rejoicing (and rightly so).

Note: Box office numbers are based on estimates and various sources. Numbers have not been independently verified by Koimoi.

