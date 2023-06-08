Zara Hatke Zara Bachke Box Office Day 6: Vicky Kaushal & Sara Ali Khan Starrer Stays Over 3.50 Crores On Wednesday

Zara Hatke Zara Bachke is continuing with its good run, and now it’s no more surprising when the collections are staying stable. This was demonstrated on Wednesday as well when 3.51 crores more came in. When compared to Tuesday’s collection of 3.87 crores, this is a minimal drop all over again and only further reiterates that the film has been accepted by the audiences.

The news of the hour was that numbers stay over the 3 crores mark right through the week and that would now be the case unless Transformers: Rise of the Beasts ends up disturbing the run of the Laxman Utekar-directed film on Thursday. Since the collections are, in any case, at the mid-levels and the Hollywood release won’t really eat into its screens, the effect should ideally be minimal. Eventually, it should cross the 3 crores mark.

The film has now collected 34.11 crores and should hit 37 crores for sure by the close of week. From here, a second weekend of at least 12 crores is a minimum, which will set it up well to cross 50 crores on the second Monday itself, if not Sunday. Vicky Kaushal and Sara Ali Khan are still promoting the film and that’s a step in the right direction since that’s what created very good awareness about its release in the first place.

