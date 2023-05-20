Sara Ali Khan is the internet queen. Be it her trending namaste darshakon videos or her bikini pics, she knows how to be the headline. Now, Saif Ali Khan’s eldest one, chose to turn heads globally as she walked the red carpet for Cannes Film Festival. But unfortunately, Sara is getting attention, rather flak for her speech at the festival.

Sara was a part of the Red Sea Film Festival In Cannes, where she spoke about Indian films on a global platform, and how she as a part of the industry is working towards content-driven films. There was also a part where she spoke about women in films. But no part of the speech was worthy enough to catch anyone’s attention and hence there were loud murmurs in the crowd and people were chit-chatting while Sara delivered her speech.

The video went viral in a few hours and Sara Ali Khan was trolled for her dramatic demeanour while she talked about something she is passionate about – Films! Generally, Indian stars abroad are trolled for their Western accents but Sara was trolled for her too-basic, her speech. Scroll down to read how people reacted.

A video shared on Reddit shows Sara Ali Khan delivering her speech like a school kid. “It is giving “I don’t know why I am here, my mom forced me to participate,” trolled a user. Another one wrote, “The posture. She could at least rest her hands on the podium. Man, I’ve cut her enough slack, girl’s 28. She should act her age.”

One more user pointed out, “Namaste Darshako Sara killed her and ate her.” One more comment read, “She sounds like a prefect representing the school during sports day.”

Some were very scared to listen to her speech looking at her expressions. “I am scared to unmute,” wrote one user. Another user replied, “Hahaha me too. I can’t bear the second hand embarrassment.” One more user wrote, “Aise rhythm mein kyun baat kar rahi hai?” and a user replied, “Lori suna rahi hai…chalo sab so Jaye.”

You can see the Simba actress delivering her speech here.

For the unversed, Sara Ali Khan walked the red carpet at the Cannes Film Festival. Other actresses who appeared were Aishwarya Rai Bachchan, Manushi Chhillar and Urvashi Rautela. Anushka Sharma is also expected to walk the Cannes Red Carpet this year.

On the work front Sara Ali Khan is working on a patriotic film Aye Watan Mere Watan produced by Dharma Productions.

