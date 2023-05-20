Priyanka Chopra Jonas and Nick Jonas had a dreamy wedding and it was an ideal big fat wedding with both the Christian and Hindu ceremony. When some go for low-key, intimate ceremonies, Priyanka went all out keeping social media busy, giving them a lot to talk about, and now after four years of her marriage, the actress revealed why she opted for such a big splurge. Scroll below to get the deets.

PC and Nick allegedly started dating each other in May 2018 before tying the knot in December of that year, and the couple is now proud parents of a baby girl whom they named Malti Marie. Her red lehenga from the wedding became the talk of the town, along with her hand-stitched gown from the Christian ceremony, which had some words of great meaning embroidered on it.

Priyanka Chopra Jonas, in an interview with CNN, shared gave a befitting response to why she opted for a Big Wedding, along with saying that it might have been big scale, but it was still very close-knitted with just their loved ones. She said, “Because I never said I was subtle. Everything I do is big. I am a bold person. It (the wedding) was big in scale, but it was just a 110 people. It was the closest people to me and my husband, and we kept it very intimate. But I wanted to get married in a palace with a 75-foot train, why not?”

For the unversed, Priyanka Chopra Jonas and Nick Jonas got married at the beautiful Umaid Bhawan Palace in Jodhpur, Rajasthan, and it had both the Christian and Hindu ceremony, which was followed by two receptions as well. The couple held their wedding receptions in Delhi and Mumbai.

On the professional front, Priyanka Chopra Jonas’ OTT series Citadel came out a few days back on Amazon Prime, and the global star will soon be seen in Farhan Akhtar’s Jee Le Zaraa with Alia Bhatt and Katrina Kaif. And for more news and updates, stay tuned to Koimoi.com.

