Uorfi Javed is one of the fierce actresses and social media fashionistas who never shies away from voicing her opinion and expressing her thoughts. She has given all fashion enthusiasts a kickstart to think something out of the box. With her unique style statements, she has already become a sensational celebrity. Just like her bold style, she also has a bold personality. Recently, she bashed Vivek Agnihotri for commenting on fashion. Keep scrolling to check it out!

On the other hand, Vivek is also quite a strong-headed personality who never misses a chance to slam Bollywood and voice his opinions the way he thinks is right. Recently his statement about fashion and ‘costume slaves’ stirred up quite a controversy.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Recently, Vivek Agnihotri took to his Twitter handle and posted a picture where a man was helping Aishwarya Rai Bachchan’s dress on Cannes red carpet in 2023. He took a dig at that & wrote, “Have you guys heard of a term called ‘costume Slaves’? They are mostly girls (a suited man in this case). You can see them now in India too with almost every female celeb. Why are we becoming so stupid and oppressive just for such uncomfortable fashion?” However, now, Uorfi Javed gave a perfect response to that.

Uorfi Javed took to her Twitter handle, and while resharing Vivek Agnihotri’s post, she mocked the filmmaker for having such a taste in fashion and wrote, “Mai jaan na chahti hu Aapne kaunse fashion school se apni degree lee Hai? Aapko dekh ke lagta hai aapko fashion ki kaafi samajh hai , fashion movie aapko direct karni chahiye this!”

Mai jaan na chalti hu Aapne kaunse fashion school se apni degree lee Hai?

Aapko delh k lagta hai aapko fashion ki kaafi samajh hai , fashion movie aapko direct karni chahiye thi ! https://t.co/QQcPwTvn5g — Uorfi (@uorfi_) May 19, 2023

After his post stirred up quite a controversy, Vivek Agnihotri then clarified that his tweet had nothing to do with Aishwarya Rai Bachchan. He wrote, “My comment has nothing to do with ARB. It’s only about the weird concept of ‘costume slavery’. And ARB is not responsible for it. She is just a model/fashion ambassador.”

What are your thoughts about Uorfi Javed’s opinion about Vivek Agnihotri’s comment? Let us know.

Stick to Koimoi for more news and updates!

Must Read: Aishwarya Rai In Silver Hooded Gown Pays Homage To Shawarmas, Jadoo Or Father-In-Law Amitabh Bachchan? Netizens Mercilessly Mock Her Cannes 2023 Look!

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube | Google News