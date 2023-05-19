Aishwarya Rai Bachchan is at Cannes 2023 and has already made the headlines for her ensembles there. While her emerald green sequins cape dress by Valentino – paired with glass heels has netizens saying it “looks like gift wrapping paper,” her Sophie Couture attire silver gown with a hood had others wondering if she was Koi… Mil Gaya’s Jadoo, her father-in-law Amitabh Bachchan or the wrapping of shawarma.

While we are sure every one of her outfits will be scrutinized, we decided to you her interaction from the red carpet. While interacting with a media outlet there, the actress spoke about not getting complex, in-depth roles in the Hindi film industry as she got in Mani Ratnam’s Ponniyin Selvan. In PS 1 and PS 2, Aishwarya played dual roles as Nandini and her mute mother, Mandakini Devi.

During an interview with NDTV on the sidelines of the prestigious Cannes 2023 red carpet, Aishwarya Rai Bachchan opened up about the ‘silent question’ everyone keeps asking about her career. On being questioned, “Why aren’t we, as in the Hindi cinema, offering you roles with such complexities, such depth? Look at what you brought out and what you did with it (her roles in PS2)”, the firmer beauty queen replied, “Well that’s a silent question I think everybody normally ends up asking.”

Aishwarya Rai Bachchan continued, “We are all creative people, when something turns out so good and feels so right, creatively for the people working on it, as well as for the audience, that’s the response it evokes. I think one of the most beautiful and most rewarding moments is when questions like these arise for the actors, the leading ladies…”

Talking about PS2 and working with the acclaimed director, the actress said, “There’s a reason we salute Mani Ratnam and directors like him, who do create work like this, and that’s why it is such a pleasure for us as artistes to work with them, and to come away with results like this and movies like this, where we are proud of the work we have done. We feel immensely satisfied and Ponniyin Selvan has definitely been immensely satisfying for all of us…”

Aishwarya Rai Bachchan received several praises for her performance in Mani Ratnam’s Ponniyin Selvan 2.

