Nick Jonas and Priyanka Chopra are one of the most loved and adored couples in the town. The duo never leaves a chance to paint the town red with their PDAs. Nick, who married our desi girl in the year 2018, is fondly known as National Jiju. A couple of months ago, Nick visited India along with Pecee and his daughter Malti Marie to attend Nita Mukesh Ambani Culture Center. During their visit, he heard paps addressing him as jiju, and many called him Nickwa. In an interview, he opened up about the same and expressed his love for India. Scroll below to read the details!

Nick and Priyanka tied the knot in 2018, and they always dish out major couple goals whenever they step out together. Nick receives a lot of love from Indians, especially from Indian media. NMACC event was one of its kind events as it marked the presence of many big shots such as Tom Holland, Gigi Hadid, Zendaya, and others, but it was Indian media that stole away all the limelight due to the way they were addressing actors.

Advertisement

Advertisement

In an interview with BBC Asian Network, Nick Jonas, the dotting husband of Priyanka Chopra, opened up about being called as Jiju and Nickwa by Indian media and he does feel about it. During the chat, host played the video, where he has been addressed as ‘Ae Nickwua’. Reacting to comments, he said, “A lot of people call me Jiju. We were just in Mumbai recently, my wife and I, for the Cultural Center the Ambanis opened, and it was a great event. All the photographers on the red carpet were calling me Jiju.” While reacting to ‘Ae Nickwa’ comment, Nick said, “Yes, I did hear that. It was very good to be back, and I love India. It’s been a couple of years since I was there. So this was a fun trip. But yes, great to hear all the many nicknames I have now.”

The host was quick to tease Nick Jonas and asked whether she could also call him jiju that left him blushing.

Meanwhile, recently Priyanka Chopra came to Delhi for a quick visit to attend the engagement ceremony of her cousin Parineeti Chopra. Nick Jonas and Maltie decided to stay back in New York. Later, Nick congratulated the couple by sending his best wishes.

For more such stories, stay tuned to Koimoi.com.

Must Read: “Priyanka Chopra Is Lesbian & Nick Jonas Has N*pples Syndrome” Alexandra Cooper’s 2020 Deleted Podcast Leak Breaks The Internet

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube | Google News