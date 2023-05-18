The South Korean bands BTS and BLACKPINK are the two most famous K-pop musical groups in the world with a massive fan base. While the members of the bands never fail to interact with their fans, one thing they remain secretive about is their dating life. As BTS’ V and BLACKPINK’s Jennie’s dating rumours resurfaced, their agencies finally broke the silence, slamming all the claims.

BTS’ V and BLACKPINK’s Jennie’s dating rumours began last year after the two were allegedly spotted in a car together. As the rumours surfaced on social media platforms, the two K-Pop stars’ agencies dismissed the rumours.

V and Jennie are currently in France as the BTS member flew to Paris for a CELINE event, while the latter I expected to attend the Cannes Film Festival. French journalist Amar Taoualit recently dropped a video claiming V and Jennie were taking a stroll holding hands in the city of love. When fans asked to confirm if the two K-Pop stars were there in the clip, the journalist replied with a yes.

Taehyung and Jennie in Paris walking hand in hand in the City of Love 😭 this is def them!! They're so much in LOVE🥹🫶🏻 TAENNIEEE MY HEART🩷 pic.twitter.com/9Ph708ukjJ — sleeping (@hityouwidthatd4) May 17, 2023

Now, BTS’ agency HYBE Entertainment and BLACKPINK’s YG Entertainment are no longer keeping quiet about the clip and recently reacted to it. In a brief conversation with Sports Seoul, the two agencies said, “It is difficult to check [regarding this matter].”

This is not the first time that HYBE has responded to such rumours. Last October, the agency claimed they had filed a complaint against those circulating a certain poster about V.

The agency wrote, “We have found multiple defamation postings containing false information about the artists on platforms in and outside of Korea. We also have found that a specific poster has been spreading the same ill-intentioned rumour on multiple platforms and filed a criminal complaint against the poster after gathering all of the repetitively uploaded postings.” Similarly, YG Entertainment has also often responded to such rumours in disagreement.

We can’t wait to hear after these agencies are done with their checking.

