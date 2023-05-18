Vin Diesel and the family are back to entertain hardcore Fast & Furious fans with their latest outing, Fast X! The film, which will release this Friday in most parts of the world, has already arrived in two overseas markets- China and Korea. As expected, the biggie has taken an impressive start at the box office. Keep reading to know more!

Helmed by Louis Leterrier, the 10th instalment of the Fast & Furious franchise boasts a strong cast apart from the leading man, Vin Diesel. Just like almost all F&F films, the initial reviews suggest a mixed response from critics but least to say, it won’t stop fans from flocking to theatres and that’s what exactly is happening.

On Wednesday, Fast X released in China and Korea. Considering the uncertainty in the post-Covid era, the film has put on an impressive show despite arriving on a weekday. As per Deadline’s report, the action entertainer has earned $18.4 million from the two overseas markets. Out of this, an estimated collection of $17.4 million has come from China.

Fast X will be releasing this Friday in other territories like the US & Canada, India and others. It’ll be interesting to see how much the film rakes in during its opening weekend once all territories are open.

Meanwhile, Vin Diesel has revealed that he gifted his son the car from the Toretto garage on the latter’s birthday. He also shared that Fast X is all about ‘family’.

Talking about the evolution of the F&F franchise, the actor told IANS, “By blood or by bond, family is family. In the earlier years of this franchise, we were exploring the concept of brotherhood, cherishing and celebrating family. Then, as the mythology continued and evolved naturally, we were going to end up discussing fatherhood, and in Fast X, you will see the representation of parenthood, where survival is everything. It’s something that every father and mother in the world can identify with.”

