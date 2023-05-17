Martin Scorsese is one of the most celebrated filmmakers of the generation, as his filmmaking style has changed the way we see cinema. The movies made by him have shown his love for filmmaking, and audiences have always wished to see more of him. While we never know how long we will see his work on the big screen, the director teased his retirement when asked if he still has the drive to keep directing films.

With an illustrious career since 1960, Scorsese is still directing blockbusters like the forthcoming Killers of the Flower Moon starring Leonardo DiCaprio. Recently, the filmmaker argued that he can’t even make all of the films he is still inspired to make before he inevitably passes away. Read on to find out more about what he had to say about his filming legacy.

During a conversation with Deadline, the filmmaker talked about his upcoming film, Killers of the Flower Moon. When asked about his future and the fire to get right back behind the camera, Martin Scorsese said, “I wish I could take a break for eight weeks and make a film at the same time [laughs]. The whole world has opened up to me, but it’s too late. It’s too late.”

Later, while elaborating upon his statement, Martin Scorsese added, “I’m old. I read stuff. I see things. I want to tell stories, and there’s no more time.” He later talked about how Akira Kurosawa got his Oscar from George Lucas and Steven Spielberg. “He said, “I’m only now beginning to see the possibility of what cinema could be, and it’s too late.” He was 83. At the time, I said, “What does he mean?” Now I know what he means,” concluded the Goodfellas director.

While Martin Scorsese has not made his retirement official, we hope to see more of his work in the future. Let us know what do you think about it, and for more stories, stay tuned to Koimoi.com

