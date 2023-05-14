Anne Hathaway has defied all age-related myths with her timeless beauty and never fails to turn heads with her stunning red-carpet appearances. She is among the actresses who are least found in controversies. However, she could not save herself from an alleged wardrobe malfunction that not only gave birth to a Twitter meme fest but a whole account.

Anne began her journey in showbiz right after she graduated from high school. Her breakthrough came with the 2001 film Princess Diaries.

While Anne Hathaway has an illustrious career, her role in the 2012 film Les Misérables will always remain the most remarkable one as it brought her an Academy Award. However, it was not only the golden trophy that the actress went home with that night but also a whole new meme fest owing to her wardrobe malfunction.

Anne Hathaway arrived on the red carpet in a pale pink gown by Prada with a halter neck. The actress did not wear a bra or add a patch on her breasts ending up with her n*pples poking through her dress. Being the most buzzed-about celebs of the night, all eyes were on the Interstellar star. While the plain front of the dress looked a tad bit boring, it had some interesting details at the back. The dress featured straps stitched crosswise with a knot on her lower back. It also had a knee-high slit making Anne flaunt her s*xy legs through it.

As per a report by International Business Times, a Twitter account titled @HathawayNipple dedicated to the alleged malfunction was made soon after Anne’s pictures came out. The page does not exist anymore. Many poked fun of the actress via the page making it one of the biggest takeaways from the night. Well, no matter what, Anne gracefully carried the dress and later the golden trophy.

