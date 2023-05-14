Penelope Cruz is a huge name in Hollywood that enjoys a massive fan following worldwide. Over the years, she has done prominent work in cinema and is a fashion icon for pulling off many iconic looks. Today, we bring you a throwback to when she was shooting the 2009 film ‘Broken Embraces’ with the director Pedro Almodovar who made bold claims about how Penelope caused him s*xual desire despite being gay. Scroll below to read the scoop.

Penelope is quite popular among fans, with over 6 million followers on Instagram. She’s pretty active on the photo-sharing site and often gives fans a glimpse of her personal life. She recently attended Met Gala 2023 and shared pictures with her friends from the industry on her Instagram handle.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Now, talking about ‘Broken Embraces’, according to Contactmusic, Penelope Cruz s*xually aroused her film’s director Pedro Almodovar during shooting. The director said, “Normally, as a director, you engage with your leading lady on an extremely emotional level, and there is everything but s*x. But it is true that with Penelope, it is different.”

The director added, “She has caused me s*xual desire. Out of all the actresses I have worked with, Penelope really has been the one who has caused a sense of desire in me beyond the sensuality of a film shoot.”

We don’t blame Pedro Almodovar, Penelope Cruz is extremely s*xy and a brilliant actress at work. She’s highly professional yet fun to work with, and her friend and Bandidas co-star Salma Hayek vouches for it.

What are your thoughts on Penelope causing s*xual desire in the gay director? Tell us in the space below.

Must Read: James Gunn Defends Chris Pratt Over ‘Endless’ Hate He Receives For Allegedly Supporting Anti-LGBTQ+ Views & Much More: “It Absolutely Infuriates Me”

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube | Google News