Hollywood star Chris Pratt in 2019 was widely criticised for attending Hillsong Church which some argued is anti-LGBTQ. The actor at the time stayed mum but addressed the same in 2022 in an interview with a leading magazine. The renowned actor claimed that he was not a religious person adding that religion has been oppressive as f*k for a long time. Scroll down to read more.

Chris Pratt recently made headlines for claiming Jesus was hated too while reacting to being the most hated Chris on the Internet. He also went on to talk about being thick skin saying he was like a rhino as he would stick the horn right up their a** if someone would come his way.

Circling back to Chris Pratt’s anti-LGBTQ church controversy, according to The Indian Express, the actor told Men’s Health, “I never went to Hillsong. I’ve never actually been to Hillsong. I don’t know anyone from that church.” The actor further shared, “Religion has been oppressive as f*ck for a long time. I didn’t know that I would kind of become the face of religion when really I’m not a religious person. I think there’s a distinction between being religious adhering to the customs created by man, oftentimes appropriating the awe reserved for who I believe is a very real God – and using it to control people, to take money from people, to abuse children, to steal land, to justify hatred.”

The Guardians of the Galaxy star, however, shared that he sometimes attends the Zoe Church as well as a Catholic church with his wife Katherine Schwarzenegger.

Chris Pratt was seemingly slammed by Elliot Page on social media as the latter wrote, “If you are a famous actor and you belong to an organization that hates a certain group of people, don’t be surprised if someone simply wonders why it’s not addressed.

Elliot Page further shared, “Being anti-LGBTQ is wrong, there aren’t two sides. The damage it causes is severe. Full stop.”

On the work front, Chris Pratt is currently basking in the success of Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3 which is directed by James Gunn.

