James Gunn speaks out about the internet’s Chris Pratt hate. For the unversed, the Guardians of the Galaxy Vol 3. was once dubbed the ‘worst Chris.’ The actor has been a part of several controversies and has faced the internet’s rage against them. Several people have found the Jurassic World Dominion star problematic for numerous reasons.

Just recently, Pratt hit the news after speaking about his involvement with Hillsong Church, an organization that promotes anti-LGBTQ+ views. Though the actor denied being a part of it, the connection has made fans suspicious of his beliefs in religion, politics, and more.

But now, director James Gunn has come to support Chris Pratt and has a thing or two to say to those who send hate toward him. While speaking with Men’s Health, Gunn said, “It absolutely infuriates me. Chris is unspeakably kind to people.” The GOTG director added, “He goes out of his way to help kids. He’s an especially loving father.”

“And there’s a lot of stuff that people have literally just made up about him—about his politics, about who he is, about what he believes of other people, you know?” James Gunn continued. The director has been supportive of Chris Pratt several times. Even when the actor faced criticism for being a part of the MCU.

While talking about Pratt, he just recently responded to the hate he received over his healthy baby comment. For the unversed, when Chris welcomed a newborn, he thanked his wife Katherine Schwarzenegger for birthing a “gorgeous healthy daughter.” The reason why it became controversial was that Chris shares a son, who was born premature and has a visual impairment, with his ex-wife Anna Faris.

Chris Pratt said he cried after reading the comments and is also worried that his son will read this someday as it is etched forever in history. When it comes to the work front, Pratt will be seen in Thor: Love and Thunder and then in James Gunn’s Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3.

