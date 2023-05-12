James Gunn’s swansong with Marvel, Guardians Of The Galaxy Vol 3 is doing great at the worldwide box office. The film has come near the $400 million mark globally and is expected to show long legs in its theatrical run. While the film continues to enjoy good word-of-mouth, the director recently opened up about being greatly influenced by Indian films.

Before joining DC Studios as co-CEO, Gunn worked with Marvel for so many years and his association ended (possibly) with the latest Guardians Of The Galaxy film. Starring Chris Pratt, Zoe Saldana, Vin Diesel, Bradley Cooper and others, the biggie opened to much better numbers than projected at the worldwide box office and is still going strong on weekdays.

Recently, while talking to Hindustan Times, James Gunn shared that his Guardians Of The Galaxy franchise has been inspired by Indian films. He said, “Indian films, in particular, have been a big influence on me, which reflects in the Guardians of the Galaxy franchise. I have always been attracted to Indian films and towards Asian cinema more than the ways that I am attracted to European or American cinema.”

James Gunn added, “Simply because the boundaries are much broader (in Indian projects) than an American project, which are more confined. A lot of time you are only allowed to have one genre, like this movie must be a comedy only, or it must be only an action film, or a drama, or only a science fiction movie. That’s not true for Indian films.”

James Gunn further shared that Indian films provide a wholesome experience as they deliver almost every emotion. “Indian films are so beautiful because they allow the full human experience in one movie where we are able to experience a comedy with drama, with action with dancing and music. And all of these things I have put in the Guardians films, just through a slightly more Western lens. I have grown up watching those types of films from India, Korea, Japan and other places. In fact, Hong Kong style of filmmaking also influences my style as well, especially over the past 30 years more than Western cinema,” the co-CEO of DC Studios quoted.

What are your thoughts about James Gunn’s praise for Indian films? Share with us through comments.

