There are very few actors from Hollywood who miss the opportunity to join the Marvel Cinematic Universe. While we don’t know whether they regret it, playing an MCU character is still a dream for many actors. Adding to the same list of actors leaving the Marvel role is Mean Girls star Amanda Seyfried. She was offered the role of Gamora in the Guardians of the Galaxy movie, which later went to Zoe Saldana.

James Gunn’s Guardians of the Galaxy trilogy had many actors in the talks to play the MCU roles until the iconic cast was finalised. While the final cast members became a family for the filmmaker and the MCU fandom, we definitely think no other actors could have played the role the way they did.

Back in 2013, Amanda Seyfried turned down a role in Guardians of the Galaxy Vol 1 because she didn’t believe anyone would see a movie “about a talking tree and racoon”. As Zoe Saldana ultimately played the role, she became the first actor with four $2 billion movies. During a conversation on The Hollywood Reporter’s Awards Chatter podcast, Seyfried explained that she was wary of the green-skinned role because it would require hours in the make-up chair and had doubts about the franchise as a whole.

Amanda Seyfried “didn’t want to be part of the first Marvel movie that bombed,” as she said, “Who wants to see a movie about a talking tree and a raccoon?’ Which is clearly – I was very wrong.”

As the Marvel world was ready to welcome Seyfried into the family with Guardians of the Galaxy, the actress did not have an interest in being painted green every day and pursued other options. On passing down the role, she once said, “I don’t wanna be green. It’s just so much work”. With all that, Guardians of The Galaxy Vol. 3 is running in theatres!

