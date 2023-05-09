Pop culture fans never miss a chance to showcase their creativity and make something that is just unexpected. Hollywood and Bollywood movies’ crossover edits are a clear example of the same, as many creators showcase their talent, which is applauded by the netizens. Similarly, a new fan edit video with Avengers Thor and Shah Rukh Khan’s Jawan has been gaining much attention as many praises the creator for its unique idea. Not to forget the background music of Eminem’s Venom, which just adds more fire to the amazing fan-made edit video.

The Avengers movies have single-handedly dominated the box office worldwide as various audiences love the cast and characters. One such character from the movies is Chris Hemsworth’s Thor, who is on of the Big Three Avengers. On the other hand, SRK’s upcoming movie, Jawan, has been the talk of the town ever since its motion poster dropped.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Taking to Instagram, Bollywood Gags posted a fan edit video which shows Thor from the Avengers: End Game battle scene as he makes his iconic entry to fight Thanos. Later the video transitions into the recently released Shah Rukh Khan’s Jawan motion poster as he jumps in the sky. With Eminem’s banger song, Venom playing in the background, the video ends with a scene from Thor: Love and Thunder.

Watch the video of Avengers X Jawan below!

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Bollywood Gags (@bollywoodgagz)

Reacting to the video, many users applauded the edit video as many tagged Red Chillies VFX to hire the editor. “@redchillies.vfx team please contact Admin for edit part 😧🔥,” said a user. “This is sickkkkk🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥,” added another. While calling it a “Bawaal edit 😍,” another added, “@redchilliesent kaamal krdegi movie aanedo sirf🔥🔥”

However, the upcoming Avengers movie has been announced but there has been no further information about as its plot is kept under the wraps. On the other hand, Shah Rukh Khan starrer Jawan has been scheduled to release on 7 September 2023.

For more stories, stay tuned to Koimoi.com

Must Read: The Little Mermaid Reviews Out (Early): Halle Bailey Hailed As The ‘Magical Ariel’ By The Critics Calling Her Performance ‘Worth-It’, “She Was Born To Be On The Big Screen”

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube | Google News