Based on JK Rowling’s book, the Harry Potter film series is one of the most popular fantasy films with fans worldwide. All the characters in the film are quite popular, including Albus Dumbledore, played by late actor Richard Harris. But did you know, Naseeruddin Shah was approached to play the role? Scroll down to know more.

It goes without saying that the idea of an Indian actor joining the likes of Maggie Smith and the late Alan Rickman in the British performing elite would be fascinating. Veteran actor Naseeruddin declined to audition for the cherished Hogwarts Headmaster Albus Dumbledore, who sported a shaggy beard and grey hair.

After Richard Harris passed away following the release of Harry Potter and the Chamber of Secrets, the casting directors began looking for new actors to play Dumbledore. Naseeruddin Shah stated on Twitter that his agent had asked him to attend the role’s audition.

As reported by India Today, Naseeruddin Shah wrote, “My agent wanted me to audition for Dumbledore’s character after Richard Harris died. I was asked if I would like to audition for it. But I wouldn’t audition for it.” Eventually, the role went to Michael Gambon, who played Albus Dumbledore from Harry Potter and the Prisoner of Azkaban onwards.

Meanwhile, a new series on the iconic Harry Potter has also been announced, with each season focusing on a different book in the series’ seven volumes. According to Warner Bros. Discovery, a new HP series is in the works and will be “faithful to the books.” The main characters of the ten-year-long series will be played by an entirely new cast. A motion poster for the programme was unveiled last month.

HBO Max also shared the first motion poster of the Harry Potter TV series and captioned it, “Your Hogwarts letter is here. Max has ordered the first ever #HarryPotter scripted television series, a faithful adaptation of the iconic books.”

