The upcoming musical fantasy film The Little Mermaid is all set to release worldwide on May 26, 2023. Last night the much-awaited premiere for the film took place and early reviews for the film are fantastic. While Halle Bailey seems to have nailed it as Disney’s Mermaid Princess Ariel, director Rob Marshall is winning accolades for delivering an enchanting tale on the big screen, retaining the essence of the Disney Princess films.

Earlier, talking to a tabloid, Rob Marshall opened up on the casting of the film as many stars were rumoured to be a part of this magical tale. “The film is about Ariel finding her voice … And that immediately just felt like an interesting, timely piece that resonated with the production crew”, said Marshall.

Even Halle Bailey talked about her perspective on playing Ariel as she told in an interview, “I wanted to bring “freshness” to the character and it’s amazing that the directors have been so forward in asking to show my true self… that’s been a really fun growing experience.” Seems like all the effort to put Ariel to life has been fruitful since social media is buzzing with rave reviews for The Little Mermaid.

A user simply took to Twitter to announce, “#TheLittleMermaid getting rave reactions/reviews!”

Another user wrote, “Not surprisingly, the critics are going wild for #TheLittleMermaid.”

A third user expressed, “I’m sooo happy Halle’s performance on #TheLittleMermaid is getting praised, she deserves it and we always knew she would do great.” Another post on Twitter read, “Disney’s live-action #TheLittleMermaid has been receiving amazing praise. Some have even deemed it to be Disney’s best live-action and have praised Halle Bailey’s performance as Ariel.”

Critic, Zoë Rose Bryant wrote, “My favorite part of #TheLittleMermaid was when the audience at my screening spontaneously broke out into applause after Halle Bailey’s rendition of “Part of Your World” and I hope you all have that experience.”

My favorite part of #TheLittleMermaid was when the audience at my screening spontaneously broke out into applause after Halle Bailey’s rendition of “Part of Your World” and I hope you all have that experience pic.twitter.com/sDdMiYw6Lp — Zoë Rose Bryant (@ZoeRoseBryant) May 9, 2023

She further elaborated, “#TheLittleMermaid is a live-action remake that retains the heart and soul of the story we know and love, and it’s elevated even further by a note-perfect star-making performance from Halle Bailey – she was born to be on the big screen, & she’s why this new take is worth watching.”

“I haven’t done a ranking in a LONG time, but #TheLittleMermaid is also *easily* right up there with CINDERELLA as my favorite of Disney’s live-action remakes – it’s the perfect balance of fresh and familiar, and it makes an oft-told tale feel new again”, the writer concluded.

Another review by a critic said, “#TheLittleMermaid is FANTASTIC! Rob Marshall’s great direction gives us one of Disney’s best live-action remakes and a joyful theatrical experience. @HalleBailey is PERFECT as #Ariel and is the heart of the movie. It’s an ENCHANTING journey under the sea I can’t wait to rewatch!”

Grace Randolph of Beyond The Trailer fame wrote, “#TheLittleMermaid is #Disney’s best live action adaptation, in that it succeeds not just as nostalgia but as an often stunning film in its own right. Not PERFECT, but it’s got the Disney magic! And should definitely be seen on the big screen.”

#TheLittleMermaid is #Disney's best live action adaptation, in that it succeeds not just as nostalgia but as an often stunning film in its own right. Not PERFECT, but it's got the Disney magic!

And should definitely be seen on the big screen. Review embargo lifts 5/22 9am EST pic.twitter.com/7Yquwk82eK — Grace Randolph (@GraceRandolph) May 9, 2023

Gillian Blum wrote, “#TheLittleMermaid is the best Disney live-action adaptation to date. Halle Bailey IS Ariel. Major props to the sound effects team. Good changes, though one new song with too much autotune. Could watch this version of Under the Sea all day, it was the highlight of the whole thing.“

Variety’s editor Jazz Tangcay wrote, ‘Disney’s live-action is magical, emotional, and enchanting. Rob Marshall just directed Disney’s best-ever live-action film. Lin-Manuel Miranda and Alan Menken’s beautiful music shines. Halle Bailey is absolutely extraordinary! and Melissa McCarthy is a bad-ass Ursula’.

A user pointed out how these reviews cannot be trusted and wrote, “Unfortunately most critics can’t be trusted to give honest reviews anymore, especially when a movie had a controversial backlash. Don’t celebrate too early, wait for the audience scores.”

The Little Mermaid is all set to release on May 26 in 3D. The film stars Halle Bailey as the Disney Mermaid Princess Ariel and Jonah Hauer-King as Eric, the human prince.

