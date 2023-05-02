Warner Bros. Discovery recently announced that Harry Potter will be made into a brand new 8-part TV series recently. While the fans want to witness the magic once again, they are worried about all the things the makers of the show can get wrong. After all, the movie adaptations of the Harry Potter books missed a lot of crucial elements of the story. Some deleted scenes of HP movies are currently doing rounds online, making the Potterheads nostalgic and worried.

The first book of the seven-part Harry Potter series was released in 1997, and the last one dropped in 2007. The first movie instalment of the franchise was released in 2001, and the last one in 2011.

An Instagram page called Albus_Severus_Potter shared a deleted video from Harry Potter And The Deathly Hallows Part 1. In the clip, Harry’s family, Uncle Vernon, Aunt Petunia and Cousin Dudley, were leaving their house indefinitely. Dudley, who had a bitter relationship with Harry throughout the series, finally made a truce with his cousin and told him, “I don’t think you are a waste of space.”

Take A Look:

A post shared by Albus Severus Potter (@albus_sevrus_potter__)

It was a crucial scene that did not make it to the movies. In fact, Harry Potter films did not do a great job of showcasing the protagonist’s bitter equation with his family and when and how it got better. A YouTube page called Pajasek99 shared another deleted video where Severus Snape could be seen bullying Harry. The scene is from Harry Potter And The Philosopher’s Stone, where the potion master insulted Harry for not knowing the answers to difficult questions.

For the unversed, the movies, until the very end, did not showcase a major part of the bullying Harry had to endure from Snape. Thus, his animosity with his teacher was not understood by the viewers in full capacity.

Take A Look:

Here’s what the netizens said –

One said, “I always felt like they did Dudleys character development a disservice in the films”

Another wrote, “They deleted soo many important scenes that showed other characters redemption or there personality strengths better”

One more added, “I hope the TV show does due diligence to the scenes that were missed in the movies.”

The last one said, “The only reason I’m excited for the HBO series because it has a lot of potential to show the parts of the book that make Harry Potter Harry Potter”

