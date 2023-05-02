Like every year, Kardashian-Jenner attended the Met Gala 2023, a star-studded affair with Alia Bhatt making her debut on the red carpet and Priyanka Chopra slaying it as usual like always. While Kim Kardashian wore a pearl-studded n*ked outfit by Schiaparelli, Kendall Jenner looked stunning in a sequinned Marc Jacobs bodysuit, and Kylie Jenner slayed her way into a red Jean Paul Gaultier asymmetric dress that came with a thigh-high slit, and netizens are trolling the siblings’ trio on social media. Scroll below to take a look at their picture.

The Kardashian-Jenner clan is massively popular among fans, especially on social media. Kim has over 353 million followers, Kylie has over 388 million followers, and Kendall has over 286 million followers on Instagram. Now talking about their latest appearance, the Kardashian-Jenner sisters looked absolutely gorgeous at Met Gala 2023.

Kim Kardashian looked hot in Schiaparelli pearl-studded n*ked gown, while sister Kendall Jenner is absolutely stunning in Mar Jacobs sequinned bodysuit, and Kylie Jenner looked impressive in Jean Paul Gaultier in an asymmetrical dress with a thigh-high slit.

The three sisters posed for a picture, and Entertainment Tonight shared it on their official Instagram handle; take a look at it below:

This sister trio has definitely got the best genes in the Kardashian-Jenner family!

Reacting to Kim Kardashian, Kylie Jenner, and Kendall Jenner’s picture on social media, a user on Instagram commented, “Unclassy and craving attention as usual.”

Another commented, “The plastic surgery is really making Kim and Kylie look older than their age. They don’t have the youthful look anymore that’s natural”

A third commented, “I thought this was the Monsters remake 😂😂”

A fourth commented, “Boring as always.”

What are your thoughts on netizens trolling the Kardashian-Jenner sisters on social media for their Met Gala 2023 look? Tell us in the space below.

