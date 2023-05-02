The much-anticipated Met Gala 2023 occurred at the Metropolitan Museum of Art, just a few hours back. The prestigious fashion show saw who’s who from the entertainment industry across the globe putting their best fashion foot forward. While Bollywood queen Alia Bhatt made a scintillating debut at the event, global icon Priyanka Chopra made head turns with her monochrome look complementing her husband, Nick Jonas. But over everything, it’s the actress’s diamond necklace that’s got everyone talking.

For the prestigious event, Peecee looked breathtakingly stunning in a black thigh-high slit off-shoulder Valentino gown paired with long white gloves. Keeping her make-up minimal, the actress paired her look with an eye-catchy diamond necklace whose price has left netizens stunned.

Reportedly, Priyanka Chopra, who’s the Global Brand Ambassador for Bulgari, was seen wearing the same brand’s magnificent High Jewelry necklace featuring the Bulgari Laguna Blu Diamond. The media report further states that the 11.16-carat fancy vivid blue diamond is the largest Bulgari blue diamond to be offered for sale and will be put on auction at Sotheby’s after her dazzling appearance.

A Twitter user claimed, “Her $25 million @Bulgariofficial necklace is going to be auctioned off after #MetGala @ Priyanka Chopra Jonas .” Well, it’s worth pointing out that her Bulgari necklace which is worth USD 25 million, approximately Rs 204 crores when converted to INR. Whoa isn’t that a whopping price?

Check out the post below:

Meanwhile, on the work front, Priyanka Chopra Jonas is currently making waves for her latest TV series Citadel where she’s paired opposite Richard Madden, Stanley Tucci and Lesley Manville. It’s Indian version will star Varun Dhawan and Samantha Ruth Prabhu in the lead role. That apart she also has Bollywood film Jee Le Zara with Alia Bhatt and Katrina Kaif in the pipeline.

Coming back, what are your thoughts on Priyanka’s diamond necklace’s price? Do let us know.

