Met Gala is one of the biggest nights in Hollywood for putting the fashion world a bar higher in the industry. All the A-listers from the film industry to music to fashion come together to walk on the red carpet and make a statement. The star-studded affair included Rihanna, Jennifer Lopez, Anne Hathaway, Rami Malek and others. Not only that, we could also spot Bollywood divas like Alia Bhatt and Priyanka Chopra (along with her husband Nick Jonas) on the red carpet.
Advertisement
Advertisement
This year’s Met Gala theme is “Karl Lagerfeld: A Line of Beauty” to honour the veteran designer who died in 2019 at age 85. He was one of the longest creative directors of Chanel. And to celebrate his creativity, the celebs donned ensembles recreating them. Here are the stars who made an impact with their look and who made us question their fashion sense!
Best Dressed from the night:
Trending
Dua Lipa
View this post on Instagram
Dua Lipa graced the red carpet in a white Lagerfeld-designed 1992 Chanel bride dress and paired the look with a Tiffany’s ‘never seen before’ diamond pendant. While she looked gorgeous in the outfit, we would give a good 9 out of 10. What say?
Amanda Seyfried
View this post on Instagram
Who would say she is in her late-30s? She served lewk at the Met Gala 2023, and we are in awe. She owned the red carpet in a custom gold and platinum draped bugle bead embroidered dress from Oscar de la Renta. With chuffed curls and poppy red lips, she dazzled the night.
Robert Pattinson
View this post on Instagram
Robert Pattinson served his Edward vibes as he could be seen in a blue tuxedo suit along with a trail. Pairing it with a crisp white shirt, he added a broach in the centre of his collar. He completed the look with an embroidered black shoe. However, it was Suki Waterhouse’s look that couldn’t match his beauty.
Margot Robbie
View this post on Instagram
Margot Robbie, who was the last Chanel ambassador chosen by Lagerfeld, walked the red carpet in a classic black corset dress with a train which is actually a remake of a 1993 Chanel dress originally worn by Cindy Crawford. While she looked gorgeous, somewhere, she missed her element. I would give a good 8.5 out of 10.
Lil Nas
View this post on Instagram
Lil Nas came and ate the event by owning the red carpet in a silver-washed bare body embellished with jewels. He stripped down to nothing only but his knickers and put his as* on a show for the event— daring outbursts of fashion.
Billie Eilish
View this post on Instagram
Billie Eilish looked quite hawt in a Simone Rocha black sheer lace corset outfit featuring floral embroidery, stone, and bead embellishments. She literally made quite an impact!
Doja Cat
View this post on Instagram
Doja Cat came in as her feline character for the Met Gala. She channelled the one and only Choupette, Karl Lagerfeld’s beloved cat. And well, we are impressed with her out-of-the-box ensemble decision.
Anne Hathaway
View this post on Instagram
Bow to the queen as she arrived. Anne Hathaway served major 90s vintage era with her white pearl safety-pin ensemble from Versace, sleek choker, and puffed hair. A 100 out of 10, obviously!
Jenna Ortega
View this post on Instagram
Jenna Ortega is the fashion girl of the current generation, and she came prepared as she understood the assignment. She came in her Wednesday element as she chose a black outfit with a cropped jacket and a long trail which featured layers of jewellery.
The Kardashians
View this post on Instagram
While Kylie Jenner came wearing a changing outfit, Kendall owned the red carpet in black attire. However, it was Kim’s Schiaparelli pearl-beaded ensemble that caught most of our attention.
Priyanka Chopra
View this post on Instagram
Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas came like the power couple that they are. While Priyanka wore a black Valentino gown with a ruffle trail along with a Bulgari necklace, Nick twinned with her and wore a white shirt, black pants, black leather blazer and a tie.
Alia Bhatt
View this post on Instagram
Bollywood diva debuted at the Met Gala looking like a beautiful princess. As she wore an Indian designer Prabal Gurung’s ensemble that featured pearl embeds everywhere. She completed the look with statement earrings and hand jewellery.
Jennifer Lopez
View this post on Instagram
Jennifer Lopez made quite an impact with her black and pink gown, flaunting her side b**bs and washboard abs. She added a sheer hat that added an extra charm to her whole look.
Worst Dressed of the night:
Olivia Wilde
View this post on Instagram
Olivia Wilde wore a white cut-out dress with a violin structure featuring golden embroidery in the centre. And well, it was not up to the mark for this year’s Met Gala.
Florence Pugh
View this post on Instagram
Florence Pugh debuted her shaved head with the long white gown at the Met Gala, but what was that on her head? She seriously needs to change her stylist ASAP.
Rami Malek
Rami Malek at the 2023 #MetGala. https://t.co/bi97I6GVXv
— Pop Crave (@PopCrave) May 1, 2023
Rami Malek or the waiter of the night? Rami wore a white wrap blazer and black trousers, along with a broach in a corner.
Sydney Sweeney
View this post on Instagram
The bows are back, and HOW! Sydney wore a soft peachy ruched dress with floral stone-studded embellishments and completed the look with a bow on her head which is acceptable but the bow toward the end of her outfit? Seriously!
Could Have Done Better:
Emily Ratajkowski
View this post on Instagram
Emily Ratajkowski came wearing a Tory Burch gown featuring nude and beige tones with black strap detailing, and well, to be honest, she could have done a lot better for the Met Gala 2023.
Kristen Stewart
View this post on Instagram
Kristen Stewart served major gay punk vibes in a white shirt, black tie, crop blazer, satin trousers and a belt. Well, she could have done a lot better than this.
Rihanna
View this post on Instagram
Rihanna came flaunting her baby bump in a white floral bridal gown along with her partner, A$AP Rocky. She completed her look with pearl jewellery and red pop lip shade.
Gigi Hadid
View this post on Instagram
Every time Gigi makes an appearance, it has to be something extraordinary. She looked gorgeous in the sheer black outfit, but still, it felt like she could have done it better.
Who do you think made an impact with their Met Gala look, and who should check their stylists? Let us know!
Stick to Koimoi for more fashion news and updates!
Must Read: Kim Kardashian Draped In 50,000 Freshwater Pearls For 2023’s Met Gala Following Karl Lagerfeld Theme & Time Taken For Its Preparation Has Left Us Stunned
Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube | Google News
Advertisement.
Advertisement