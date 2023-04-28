Robert Pattinson rose to stardom playing Edward Cullen in the Twilight films, becoming an international heartthrob in the process. Not to forget, the actor is currently donning the cap of Caped Crusader for the DC movies as The Batman, but he once rejected Marvel’s offer to join the Guardians Of The Galaxy cast. The actor met with Marvel Studios to discuss a possible role as he didn’t want to jump to another franchise so soon after Twilight.

As playing Bruce Wayne and his alter ego turned out to be his first blockbusters since Twilight, the actor once explained why he chose the role of Batman. With the Twilight series concluding in 2012, Pattinson went down a very different path, working with a variety of indie directors on films such as Good Time and The Lost City of Z. Additionally, these roles completely altered his critical standing, proving that he was much more than a sparkly blood-sucking vampire.

During a conversation with Variety, the Twilight star revealed that he met with Marvel Studios for an informational meeting around the time of the first Guardians of the Galaxy movie. He explained that things didn’t work out between him and Marvel, saying, “I don’t know what I would really be chasing. The idea of trying that transition after ‘Twilight,’ I never saw a road in that direction.”

Following his comments on the MCU role, he elaborated on why he chose to do The Batman for director Matt Reeves. “It’s actually an interesting part. I think it’s because he doesn’t have any superpowers,” said Robert Pattinson.

However, taking on the role of Batman was indeed a challenge, as many were surprised upon the announcement that Twilight’s heartthrob would be replacing Ben Affleck. As the movie was released, Robert Pattinson shut down the trolls and critics with his impeccable performance. The sequel to the first Batman movie is in production, whereas the third instalment of Guardians Of The Galaxy is scheduled to release on 5th May.

