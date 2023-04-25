When the Twilight film was released, it had created a massive buzz around everywhere, and the audience went gaga over the love triangle between the three main leads, Jacob (Taylor Lautner), Bella (Kristen Stewart) and Edward (Robert Pattinson). As the franchise released the following parts, it had formed a separate fanbase. Now, an old video from 2008’s premiere event resurfaces, where the actors shared their crazy fan encounter. Watch for Robert’s, as that one might leave you stunned. Keep scrolling!

For the unversed, during shooting, there was a romance brewing between Robert and Kristen, and fans loved to see them on screen more after knowing about their relationship. However, the happy days weren’t for long and as soon as the film franchise wrapped up, the once much-in-love couple also parted ways.

A few hours back, Entertainment Tonight shared a throwback video from Twilight’s 2008 premiere event on their Instagram account. There, the actors can be heard sharing their bizarre fan encounters. When the interviewer asked Robert Pattinson about the fans’ reactions, he can be heard saying, “I know everyone is like wetting their pants.” Going further, he shared one of the crazy fan moments and said, “I had some girls come up to me the other day who’d pre-bitten themselves, so they were bleeding when they came up and they’re like ‘look, we’re already bleeding, can you just lick a little bit of blood?’ And I was like, WOO!”

Check out the video here:

Well, we feel you, Robert. We know how far it can go!

Not only Robert Pattinson, Taylor Lautner had also faced one of the crazy fan moments where a mom had asked him to sign her ‘Team Taylor’ panties. Well, pretty wild, huh!

Now, as the video is resurfacing all over the media, netizens have started to pour their reactions to it. While one of them wrote, “I remember people camping outside for a week before the premier.”

Another one penned, “Those were the wild days.”

One of the comments can be read as “I miss those days…. 🤧 everything was interesting and exiting.”

Well, what are your thoughts about the Twilight film series and these crazy fan encounters that Robert Pattinson and Taylor Lautner had? Let us know!

