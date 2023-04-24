It is safe to say that Chris Evans is one of the most handsome actors in the film industry. ‘Captain America’ never fails to turn heads with every look that he carries while stepping out. In 2022, the actor was given the title of ‘Sexiest Man Alive’, and we could not agree more. However, the title came out to be more of a burden on the actor as he recently revealed that he had a hard time carrying it.

Evans has been in showbiz for over two decades. While he was known for playing the boy next door roles in movies, his big breakthrough came in 2011 with his entry into the Marvel Cinematic Universe with Captain America: The First Avenger. The actor brought Steve Rogers to life and did complete justice to the role.

Chris Evans enjoys a massive following, with fans eagerly waiting to watch him on screens. Seeing his massive fanbase and the actor’s physique, People Magazine titled him the ‘Sexiest Man Alive’ in 2022, succeeding Paul Rudd. While his fans were thrilled to see him receive the title, the actor has been feeling otherwise.

Chris Evans recently appeared on The Tonight Show and interacted with host Jimmy Fallon about the title. When Fallon asked what the title has changed in his life, the Avengers star said that it is difficult for him to follow in Paul Rudd’s footsteps. He even mentioned that he is in a football league with Rudd when asked if he has heard from the Ant-Man star.

The actor further revealed that the title actually gave him a hard time. He said, “So they[friends and people] haze you, and it almost feels like it’s — that’s all that title does is give you a hard time, you know what I mean? Like, nobody on the street’s like, ‘Hey. You know what? You did it.’ No, they’re just busting your balls.”

