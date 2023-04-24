Red carpets are filled with celebrities bringing their fashion A-game while looking glamorous head to toe. During such events, a glittery outfit is surely a go-to look. However not everybody can pull off a shimmery gown, but when it comes to Hollywood sensation Angelina Jolie and South Korean star Son Ye-jin, it is always hard to pick who wore it better. We’ll leave that to you.

Angelina is among the Hollywood A-listers who have been in the industry for three decades. The Academy Award-winning actress has won millions of hearts with her performance. On the other hand, the Crash Landing On You star Ye-jin has been entertaining the masses on silver and small screen for over two decades now. When it comes to defying their age, it is safe to say that both actresses are aces.

Angelina Jolie and Son Ye-jin once donned almost the same dresses at different events but served completely different vibes. Read on for a detailed description of their looks.

Talking about Son Ye-jin, the Thirty-Nine actress arrived at the Baeksang Arts Award in 2020 in a stunning gold glittery gown with noodle straps by Ralph Lauren and flaunted her flattery figure. The actress looked no less than a goddess as she opted for a glammed-up makeup look, accessorised it with pendant earrings and left her hair open.

Angelina Jolie once arrived at the Golden Globe Awards in 2009 with her then-partner Brad Pitt. The Eternals star stole the show as she shined brighter than a star in an Atelier Versace gown with spaghetti straps. The gown featured a mid-section lining that separated the top and bottom and a thigh-high slit. Angelina also wore glammed-up makeup, minimum accessories, and a loose hairdo.

Which look did you like the best? Let us know in the comments.

