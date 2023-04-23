Anne Hathaway is not ageing. The 40-year-old actress has been defying all age-related myths by not changing a bit since she was in her early 20s. Be it a red-carpet event or a photoshoot, Hathaway makes sure to take breaths away with her uncontrollably s*xy looks. Once, she s*duced the internet in a metallic dress and her iconic red lipstick look.

Hathaway has been in the industry for over two decades. After graduating from high school in 2000, she landed the lead role in The Princess Diaries, leaving a mark on everyone with her performance. Over the years, the Academy Award-winning actress has proved her acting mettle in various genres.

It is not only the Les Miserables star’s acting but also the fashion A-game that always keeps her in the headlines. In 2021, Anne Hathaway promoted her romantic comedy heist film Locked Down in the best possible outfits. During the at-home press tour, The Devil Wears Prada star slipped into a sultry molten silver dress by Vivienne Westwood.

The off-shoulder dress featured a plunging neckline giving us a sneak peek into Anne‘s s*xy cl*avage. The dress had high-low detailing in the front and back, through which the actress showed off her toned legs. While it was enough for the internet to drool over her look, the actress went another mile for the shoot and posed by a pool.

anne hathaway in vivienne westwood pic.twitter.com/rdwpqOgnEb — RINA. (@LAVIDAPRADA) January 24, 2021

Anne made a statement by wearing a diamond earring-cum-ear cuff in one ear and pairing her look with matching strappy heels. She fashioned a messy bun with some frontal fringes. Coming to her makeup, the actress opted for a glammed-up one with subtle eyes and nude blush. However, it was her iconic red lipstick that stole our hearts.

Let us know your views on Anne Hathaway’s look.

