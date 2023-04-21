Anne Hathaway is among the A-list actresses in Hollywood who have been in showbiz for over two decades. However, even successful actresses like Hathaway can go weak in the knee in front of ‘James Bond’ Daniel Craig. Once, Hathaway got to meet Craig at a party, but it resulted in an embarrassing one that both of them had to act like strangers afterwards.

Hathaway began acting soon after she graduated from high school in 2000. The Academy Award-winning actress has played roles in multiple genres, from a sweet school girl in The Princess Diaries to as feisty as Catwoman in Batman: The Dark Knight Rises.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Anne Hathaway once appeared on The Graham Norton Show and talked about her first meeting with Daniel Craig. The actress recalled being at a Golden Globes event where she saw Craig. When she was wondering if she should introduce herself in front of the British actor, the latter mouthed the words, “Hey you, f*ck you.” Anne went, “I’ve made it so much that Daniel Craig knows me and is messing with me,” and replied to Craig with “F*ck you.”

Their feets-apart conversation did not end there as Craig lifted his two fingers and pointed them at Hathaway. The Les Miserables star was not behind in this trading of insults as she did the same. Craig then showed his middle finger to the actress, to which Anne said, “I’m sorry I can’t hear you. Do you want me to turn it up?” while lifting her middle fingers up.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Movie Dreams 💭 (@i.dream.movies)

It was only when the Glass Onion star realised Anne Hathaway had misunderstood him and said, “Oh no, no, not you.” It turned out that he was talking to British director Stephen Daldry, who was right behind Hathaway. After narrating the whole incident, Hathaway revealed that she pretended she and Craig don’t know each other and said, “That’s when I realised I’m just an idiot!”

For more stories, stay tuned to Koimoi.

Must Read: Kourtney Kardashian Gets A Unique Birthday Gift Costing 1.30 Crore ($161,819) From Hubby Travis Barker & ‘Majnu Bhai’ From Welcome Will Be Hopeful After Seeing This!

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube | Google News