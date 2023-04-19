Jake Gyllenhaal and Anne Hathaway won hearts with their stupendous performance in the 2010 film Love & Other Drugs. The movie featured some raunchy s*x scenes, including a handful of n*dity as romance brewing between the two stars’ characters. While it must have been a bit difficult for Anne to do such scenes before the male-dominated crew, Jake made sure she was as comfortable as possible. During the film’s promotions, the actor revealed how he would attempt to protect Anne while filming s*x scenes.

Both Anne and Jake have been in showbiz for over two decades now. The two first worked together in the 2005 film Brokeback Mountain, which starred the late actor Heath Ledger. The two reunited for the 2010 film, which was an adaptation of the book, Hard Sell: The Evolution of a Viagra Salesman.

In 2010, Jake Gyllenhaal went on a promotional spree for his romantic comedy Love & Other Drugs. In a previous conversation with Hollywood Life, Jake opened up about how he always protects his female co-stars during intimate scenes.

The Spider-Man: Far From Home actor said, “It’s a naturally awkward thing to be having fake cinematic s*x with anybody, so I feel like with an actress (a woman in particular) when you’re on a set and dealing with what is usually a majority of men on a movie set, I always feel like it’s my responsibility to protect kind of and make sure that she feels comfortable because they tend to be more objectified.”

Jake Gyllenhaal continued, “So to ease her and make her feel comfortable, I was always like, ‘Where do you want me to go? What do you want me to do? What do you feel comfortable doing?'” However, Anne Hathaway was seemingly comfortable doing the scenes as she would tell Gyllenhaal, “You do your thing, and I’ll do my thing. I’m fine on my own!”

