Ryan Reynolds is one of the West’s most successful and bankable actors. We love not only his brilliant acting skills but also his humour and wit. While we love his fun online banter with his wife and actress Blake Lively, the Deadpool actor never misses an opportunity to poke fun at his friends, including Hugh Jackman. In a recent interview, Ryan opened up on his workout regime with his Logan pal Hugh and gave an insightful response. Scroll below to read the scoop.

A while ago, Marvel confirmed that Deadpool 3 would have Logan actor Hugh in the Ryan starrer and post the announcement, the two actors have reportedly been training together for the film. Those who follow the actors would know that they’re not only colleagues but also close friends.

In a conversation with ET Canada, Ryan Reynolds opened up on working out with Hugh Jackman for Deadpool 3 and said, “I am trying, Hugh Jackman is a beast. He is clearly obsessed with his own body. So keeping up with someone who is that diligent is gonna be challenging, but yeah it has been fun.”

Reacting to Ryan Reynolds’ interview clip on Twitter, Hugh Jackman wrote, “More like petrified. Have you seen you?”

Take a look at his response below:

More like petrified. Have you seen you? — Hugh Jackman (@RealHughJackman) April 17, 2023

Ryan also spoke about how he asked the Logan actor to make a comeback through his film, he said, “He and I are both really excited. We’ve wanted to do this for a decade. So, to have this opportunity now is, I think actually weirdly, the perfect time. I was just pestering him like a gnat over the last many years. I actually just think… I believe in timing … and I think he was ready.”

We can’t wait to see Ryan Reynolds and Hugh Jackman in Deadpool 3 together. Tell us in the space below.

