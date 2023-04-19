Fans have been going gaga ever since the video clips and pictures from Coachella of Camila Cabello and Shawn Mendes are doing rounds on the internet. And to be honest, we cannot keep calm either if Shawmila is back. And well, it seems there’s a possibility that it might happen. In a media interaction, a close source has revealed some insights about the duo. Scroll below to read further!

Almost two years after their breakup, Shawn and Camila were seen kissing at the Coachella Valley Music Festival. In the meantime, both of them have been in allegedly different relationships, but it seems like this summer love is back between them.

Now, a close source has finally revealed some insights about Shawn Mendes and Camila Cabello’s sudden, surprising kissing moment. Talking about it, the insider shared to ET, “Camila and Shawn were talking and spending time together for months before Coachella. They always had a lot of love for each other, even while they were broken up. They still care about each other.”

As per reports, Shawn Mendes and Camila Cabello were seen entering the festival separately with their group of friends, and later they spent their time enjoying music and drinking. Despite their PDA, another source shared that they are not back together, and it’s still very casual. The insider mentioned, “They knew they were both heading to Coachella and had plans to meet up and hang out. Shawn and Camila had been in touch the last few weeks and have cleared the air about their breakup. There is still a connection between them, and both of them shared they still care about one another. It’s very casual at this point.”

Another video has also gone viral, where Camila Cabello was asked whether she is back with Shawn Mendes or not, and the Senorita singer replied ‘Yes’ while blushing.

Well, whether they are back or not, there’s still some doubt about it. But we can’t wait to see the hottest musical couple to be back again. What say?

