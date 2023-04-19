Iconic K-Pop group BLACKPINK recently appeared on the famous Carpool Karaoke segment for the show ‘The Late Late Show’ with James Corden and quickly broke the Internet. The loyal fans of the all-girl squad stormed to Twitter to share their excitement as the band members namely Jennie, Jisoo, Rosé, and Lisa had a gala time with Corden.

BLACKPINK was one of the final guests on the show as the latest season of ‘The Late Late Show’ with James Corden will end on April 27. Read on to know more.

The renowned K-Pop group BLACKPINK clearly had a fun time during their Carpool Karaoke with the host James Corden. Jennie, Jisoo, Rosé, and Lisa crooned some of their top chartbusters like How You Like That and Pink Venom. The group also tried their hand at the classic track No Scrub by TLC. The highlight of the entire segment was when Jame Corden rapped the entire verse of Jennie and Lisa from their song Pink Venom just like they originally sang it. James Corden also did not shy away from giving the band members their new nicknames as he dubbed Lisa Boss Pink. At one point, Corden also asked the girls about their first-ever headline performance at Coachella to which they claimed they were electrifying performances.

Take a look:

ROSÉ DOING THE HANDCLAP RECORD AND LISA ENCOURAGING HER 😭😭#BLACKPINKCarpool pic.twitter.com/4KzlbI0NxY — honors lisa (@honorslisa) April 19, 2023

BLACKPINK for Carpool Karaoke. pic.twitter.com/ZxjBXfwweg — Pop Base (@PopBase) April 19, 2023

James and @BLACKPINK come up with some #SpiceGirls-inspired alter egos during #BLACKPINKCarpool pic.twitter.com/rfFBN0gZi7 — The Late Late Show with James Corden (@latelateshow) April 19, 2023

Reacting to BLACKPINK’s fun Carpool Karaoke session with James Corden, many social media users took to Twitter. One user stated, “Thank you for putting James out of the picture, we don’t want any jumpscare accident again.”

One fan said, “They said the only one who can actually sing goes to the front seat.” Another shared, “lmao not yall pretending corden isnt there at all.” Another individual posted, “Lisa’s energy in blackpink carpool karaoke 💯.

The next one added, “A road trip with rosé must be so chaotically fun.” And, one said, “I miss the pinks doing variety shows like come on YG let my girls have their competitive and variety sides out!!! Anyways, BP in carpool karaoke. I really need the w uncut version!!

