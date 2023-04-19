Johnny Depp has been trying to revive his career ever since he was accused of domestic violence by his ex-wife Amber Heard. There have been two trials and thousands of allegations, but ultimately, he won the $50 million defamation suit that took place in Virginia. The superstar is making his comeback with Jeanne Du Barry, which is set to open the Cannes Film Festival, but there’s been a mixed response. Thierry Frémaux is now defending the decision, and below are all the details you need!

Thierry Frémaux is the general delegate for the Cannes Film Festival. The event has delegated the precious opening slot to the French film Jeanne Du Barry that marks the comeback of Johnny to the big screen after all the controversies. The biographical drama is directed by Maïwenn and also stars him alongside Depp, Pierre Richard, and Noémie Lvovsky.

Reacting to the massive backlash, Thierry Frémaux said it was not a ‘controversial choice’ and defended Cannes Film Festival. He told Variety, “If Johnny Depp had been banned from working it would have been different, but that’s not the case. We only know one thing, it’s the justice system and I think he won the legal case.”

There also has been a complaint of assault filed against Jeanne Du Barry director by a reputed journalist. Thierry Frémaux feels it will not affect Cannes as he responded, “This has nothing to do with the festival, especially since we learned of the existence of this complaint after announcing Jeanne du Barry at the opening of Cannes.”

Meanwhile, Johnny Depp had initially filed a suit against The Sun over its ‘wife beater’ claims in one of their online articles. He lost the case during the UK trial. He later also sued his ex-wife Amber Heard over allegations of domestic violence in an article published in The Washington Post. She lost the case and eventually settled it.

