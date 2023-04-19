The terrifying new trailer and a new poster for 20th Century Studios’ and 21 Laps’ “The Boogeyman” is available now. The horror-thriller from the mind of best-selling author Stephen King opens June 2, 2023, exclusively in theatres worldwide.

“The Boogeyman,” directed by Rob Savage (“Host”) with a screenplay by Scott Beck & Bryan Woods (“A Quiet Place”) and Mark Heyman (“Black Swan”) and a screen story by Scott Beck & Bryan Woods based upon the short story by Stephen King, stars Sophie Thatcher (“Yellowjackets”), Chris Messina (“Air”), Vivien Lyra Blair (“Obi-Wan Kenobi”), Marin Ireland (“The Umbrella Academy”), Madison Hu (“Bizaardvark”), LisaGay Hamilton (“Vice”), and David Dastmalchian (“Boston Strangler”). The producers are Shawn Levy (“Stranger Things”), Dan Levine (“Arrival”), and Dan Cohen (“The Adam Project”), with John H. Starke (“Sicario”), Emily Morris (“Rosaline”), Scott Beck, Bryan Woods, Ryan Cunningham, Adam Kolbrenner (“The Tomorrow War”), and Robyn Meisinger serving as executive producers.

Advertisement

Advertisement

“’The Boogeyman’ is a classic horror movie in the mold of ‘Poltergeist’ that has scares and heart in equal measure,” says director Rob Savage. “I vividly remember the terror I felt reading King’s short story as a kid, and it’s this feeling of childhood fear that I wanted to inspire in cinema audiences around the world. This film was made in collaboration with an incredibly talented team of creatives, and is anchored by wonderful, soulful performances from our incredible cast – I’m in awe of them, truly. We’re incredibly proud of this movie and can’t wait to give you all a reason to fear the dark again on June 2nd.”

20th Century Studios India releases ‘The Boogeyman’ on June 2, 2023. Only in cinemas.

Must Read: Jonathan Majors aka Kang The Conqueror Dropped Out Of Two Major Upcoming Hollywood Films Amid Assault Charges On Him?

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube | Google News