Legendary author Stephen King doesn’t like former US President Donald Trump and he is very public about it, reports Variety.

Advertisement

The author used words like “horrible President”, “horrible person” and “sociopath” to describe the former U.S. President, whose administration in February 2020 negotiated a withdrawal agreement with the Taliban that excluded the Afghan government, freed 5,000 imprisoned Taliban soldiers and set a date for the final withdrawal.

Advertisement

In an interview with the ‘Sunday Times’, where he was in conversation with ‘Pointless’ presenter Richard Osman, Stephen King said, quoted by Variety: “I happen to think that Trump was a horrible President and is a horrible person.”

“I think he actually engaged in criminal behaviour and, certainly, I felt that he was a sociopath who tried to overturn American democracy not out of any political wish of his own but because he could not admit that he had lost.”

According to Variety, when asked about the rise of fascism in the U.S., Stephen King said: “There is a strong right-wing, a political right wing in America, and they have a megaphone in some of the media. They’re not fascists but they’re hard right-wingers.”

“They’re certainly climate change deniers, so that is a real problem.”

One of the most prolific authors on the planet, Stephen King has published 64 novels, beginning with ‘Carrie’ in 1974, which have sold more than 350 million copies, in a career spanning 50 years. His 65th, ‘Fairy Tale’ will be published in September.

Must Read: When Justin Bieber Was Slammed By Lena Dunham, Mindy Kaling & Many Others For Hoping Holocaust Victim Anne Frank ‘Would Have Been A Belieber’

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube | Telegram