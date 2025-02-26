A Quiet Place is one of the most popular and engaging horror stories of recent years. Scott Beck and Bryan Woods, the co-creators of the film series, feel that there is a lot of untapped potential for the film’s setting to be placed internationally.

As reported by Collider, Beck and Woods would like to chart the global territory and see how people from different cultural backgrounds adapt to the horror-induced silence caused by the alien invasion. Beck said, “I think the one thing we’d really love to see is A Quiet Place in other countries with foreign language, you know, world international language, entwined in the script in a way that we haven’t seen. We’ve seen the Americana.”

Woods gave an example of South Korean director Bong Joon-ho and said that someone of his caliber, if not him, can make a good addition to add cultural specificity in the international expansions of the film’s basic premise.

All you need to know about A Quiet Place film series

A Quiet Place was released in 2018 with Emily Blunt and John Krasinski in the lead. Krasinki also wore the director’s hat for the film and provided some contributions to the screenplay written by Beck and Woods. The film follows a mother and father as they try to raise their children (played by Millicent Simmonds and Noah Jupe) and survive in a post-apocalyptic world inhabited by blind extraterrestrial creatures with an acute sense of hearing.

The film’s sequel, A Quiet Place II, saw the main cast reprising their roles and Krasinski helming the film’s direction once again. Cillian Murphy and Djimon Hounsou joined the cast.

In 2024, a prequel for the film series titled A Quiet Place: Day One was released in June. Lupita Nyong’o played a terminally ill woman living in New York who attempted to save her life when the alien invasion initially set in the city. The prequel film was directed by Michael Sarnoski. Joseph Quinn joins the franchise with this film, and Djimon Hounsou reprises his role from the sequel.

According to Deadline’s report in 2022, a third film in the series, tentatively titled A Quiet Place III, was scheduled to release sometime in 2025.

