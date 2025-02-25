Millie Bobby Brown stunned fans with an entirely new, mature look as she stepped onto the red carpet for the premiere of ‘The Electric State’ at the historic Egyptian Theatre in Los Angeles.

The 21-year-old actress turned heads in a dazzling gold gown, intricately beaded and designed with dramatic structured hips, complete with a flowing cape.

Millie Bobby Brown arrives to the Los Angeles premiere of The Electric State. pic.twitter.com/TjYWlaiC1p — Netflix (@netflix) February 25, 2025

Millie Bobby Brown’s Glamorous Beauty Evolution

The ‘Stranger Things’ star opted for a striking transformation, styling her hair in a voluminous updo with bold, thick bangs framing her face. Millie’s makeup was just as captivating, with shimmering silver eyeshadow and sharp black eyeliner adding a touch of old Hollywood glamour.

She removed the cape later in the evening, revealing the full extent of her exquisite gown, accessorized with dazzling diamonds and a perfect manicure.

Millie Bobby Brown’s Romance on the Red Carpet

The ‘Enola Holmes’ actress was accompanied by her husband, Jake Bongiovi, who looked effortlessly dapper in a classic tuxedo. The couple shared affectionate moments throughout the night, including a sweet kiss on the red carpet.

Millie Bobby Brown and Her Husband Jake Bongiovi Attends The Los Angeles Premiere Of The Electric State #MillieBobbyBrown #TheElectricState pic.twitter.com/GPGtURmKbp — Black Town (@townblack71) February 25, 2025

The duo’s love affair, which began on Instagram, has been a whirlwind romance lately. After an elaborate underwater proposal in April 2023, they exchanged vows in a private family ceremony the following May. A few months later, in October, they celebrated their union once more with a grand Italian wedding at Villa Cetinale in Tuscany.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Millie Bobby Brown (@milliebobbybrown)

Star-Studded Guest List and Red Carpet Highlights

Millie’s co-stars also made their mark on the red carpet. Chris Pratt brought a splash of color with a tailored lavender suit, while his wife, Katherine Schwarzenegger, exuded chic sophistication in a black and white floral ensemble.

Chris Pratt and Millie Bobby Brown at the Los Angeles premiere of The Electric State. Coming March 14. pic.twitter.com/wYc0uc2y1t — Netflix (@netflix) February 25, 2025

Giancarlo Esposito, ever the gentleman and one of Millie’s fellow cast members, was spotted helping her manage her gown’s train, ensuring every detail was picture-perfect. He looked effortlessly cool in a green leather jacket, black dress pants, and chunky boots.

Other notable guests included Stanley Tucci, looking as sharp as ever in a black suit and tie, and his wife, Felicity Blunt, who shimmered in a sleek black gown. Ke Huy Quan brought a playful touch to the night with a plaid suit, while actress Snitchery turned heads in an all-pink ensemble, matching her vibrant hair.

The evening’s fashion statements continued with Kelli Butler in a pink dress paired with baby blue boots and Monica Mamudo commanding attention in a sheer, skintight gray gown.

The entire cast at #TheElectricState premiere. pic.twitter.com/UiiQ22t5sz — The Electric State Film Updates (@ESFilm2024) February 25, 2025

Millie Bobby Brown’s Age Created Online Buzz

The premiere followed a weekend of online buzz about Millie’s recent appearance at the SAG Awards. Her sophisticated look left many stunned by her actual age.

The young actress, dressed in a peach satin gown and wearing her platinum blonde hair in a sleek bun, exuded elegance. The transformation even had fans speculating that she might be preparing for a role as Britney Spears.

Social media reactions were swift, with many remarking on how much older she appeared, some even mistaking her for someone in her thirties or forties.

“Had to double-check that it was her who turned 21 the other day and not 40,” one said. “When did 21 going on 45 looks become fashionable?” asked another.

Literally had to double check it was her who turned 21 the other day and not 40 https://t.co/R5GkQdF4Qm — mel (@90spopprincess) February 24, 2025

When did 21 going on 45 looks become fashionable? https://t.co/LZxPsozNiu — Becky Tyler (@BeckyTylerArt) February 24, 2025

A third observed, “Already looking like a 30-year-old.” “’How come she looks 30+?” asked a fourth.

