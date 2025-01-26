Millie Bobby Brown is living her best life as she shared a series of stunning Instagram snapshots from her recent vacation.

Millie Bobby Brown’s Matrix Style and Laid-Back Looks

The 20-year-old ‘Stranger Things’ star turned heads in a Brazilian-themed yellow and green thong bikini, showing off her toned figure while lounging on a boat under the sun.

Another shot saw Millie channeling Matrix vibes in a black leather top and small-frame sunglasses, giving fans a glimpse of her edgy style.

Millie also posted a laid-back look featuring a striped crop top and gingham shorts, completing the ensemble with oversized shades and a neon orange baseball cap.

In a heartwarming moment, the actress cozied up to her husband, Jake Bongiovi, sharing a joyful photo together while captioning it with “in a galaxy, far, far away.”

Millie Bobby Brown’s Emotional Farewell to Stranger Things

This vacation comes shortly after Millie and her ‘Stranger Things’ co-stars wrapped up filming the final season of the hit Netflix series.

She shared an emotional farewell, expressing her reluctance to leave the show, even joking that she wasn’t ready to say goodbye to her “family” on set.

“Isn’t graduation supposed to bring relief? Like you’re glad to leave behind the teachers and classmates. Not me,” the actress choked up. “I am nowhere near ready to leave you guys. I love each and every one of you and I will forever carry the memories and bonds we created together as a family. I love you, thank you.”

Millie Bobby Brown’s Personal Milestone

In addition to her career milestones, Millie has experienced huge personal moments. In May last year, she married Jake in a small family ceremony before celebrating with a larger wedding in Tuscany later that year.

The couple first met through Instagram in 2021 and got engaged in a romantic underwater proposal in 2023.

Jake’s father, rock legend Jon Bon Jovi, shared his excitement over the new chapter, teasing the couple’s future plans and the potential for grandchildren.

“My grandkids will be more English than Italian or my other heritage! How crazy is that? It’s a very exciting time,” he said. “My other son [Jesse] just got married, so we’re welcoming two daughters-in-law into our family. To think that they’re carrying on my father’s name, my grandfather’s, and my great-grandfather’s…wow!”

Jon continued, “Suddenly, your kids are married and then they’re telling you about the prospect of grandbabies…woah. There’s no chapter in my book that went this far.”

