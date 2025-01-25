The awards season of the year was inaugurated by the widely talked about 2025 Golden Globes. Now the rest of the annual events will follow as they recognise talents of various fields. Even though the unfortunate California wildfires have affected the programming of the awards, the ceremonies will still be hosted. From the SAG Awards and the Oscars to the Grammys.

The latter is one of the most recognised and renowned awards in the music industry. The 2025 edition is set to take place soon and here’s everything we know about it including the date, the streaming details, the performers, and what changes the wildfires have caused in the production of the event.

Grammys 2025: When & Where Will They Happen?

The 67th edition of the annual Grammy Awards will be hosted on February 2, 2025. The much-awaited ceremony will be held at the Crypto.com Arena in Los Angeles at 8 pm ET and will witness a star-studded red carpet.

Grammys 2025: How To Watch & Host Of The Night

The 2025 Grammys will be airing live on CBS and be available to stream on Paramount+ for those watching online. Trevor Noah will be hosting the ceremony, making it his fifth consecutive time doing the job at the event.

Grammys 2025: Performers Of The Night

Sabrina Carpenter, Billie Eilish, Charli XCX, Benson Boone, Shakira, Raye, Doechii, and Teddy Swims have been announced as the performers of the musical night of talent and appreciation. Meanwhile, the presenters for the publicized event are yet to be announced by the Recording Academy.

Grammys 2025: Honorees Of The Night

The nominations for the 2025 Awards were announced on November 8, 2024, through a YouTube livestream. The winners will be announced at the ceremony. The special awards that will be given a day prior. Taj Mahal, The Clash, Frankie Beverly, Dr. Bobby Jones, Prince, Roxanne Shante as well as Frankie Valli will be honored with the Lifetime Achievement Award.

The Trustees of the Year are Erroll Garner, Glyn Johns and Tania León. Lastly, Dr. Leo Beranek will be receiving the Technical Grammy. These will be given to the honorees on February 1, 2025, according to news reports.

Grammys 2025: Fundraising For California Wildfires

Harvey Mason Jr, the CEO of Recording Academy and Tammy Hurt, Chair of the board of trustees, shared a statement about the fund raising they will be resorting to due to the California wildfires. Calling it “a renewed sense of purpose,” they stated that additional funds will be used to “support wildfire relief efforts and honor the bravery and dedication of first responders.”

“In challenging times, music has the power to heal, comfort and unite like nothing else,” the statement said. The executives promised to honor the artistry and achievements of the music community but also be a platform to “amplify the spirit of resilience that defines this great city of Los Angeles.”

