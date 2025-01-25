The drama in Salem, Illinois, never seems to stop. With all of the changing dynamics and new romances, fans continue to be on their toes as the soap opera airs new episodes. The hit daytime drama aired on NBC from 1965 to 2022 but has since moved its release on streaming platform Peacock.

From heartfelt conversations to partying and merriment, the audience has plenty to look forward to on the soap opera. Here’s what avid fans of Days of our Lives can expect from the upcoming slate of show episodes.

Days Of Our Lives: Spoilers Of The Week

Monday, January 27, 2025

Javi and Leo spend a couple of moments reminiscing about the past. On the other hand, Holly vents out her frustrations to Doug III. Sophia has a bold suggestion and chooses to share it with Tate. How will he respond to her ideas? Brady and Kristen search for their daughter, but will they be successful, or will their desperation lead them nowhere? Rachel makes a pact with an unknown woman, but who is she, and what could it be about?

Tuesday, January 28, 2025

The next episode features two contrasting bachelor parties and lots of fun and dancing. Meanwhile, Paulina supports Chanel, and Steve encourages Stephanie. Lastly, Belle and EJ have a heated exchange. What will their war of words lead to? And how will this change things for the two of them?

Wednesday, January 29, 2025

Chanel wakes up at Shawn’s place, but how will she react? Marlena is left stunned when she walks in on Belle and EJ. How will this change things for the three of them? Brady worries about Ava, and Kristen gives Johnny a history lesson. Will their respective motives manage to float or sink?

Thursday, January 30, 2025

Marlena questions Leo’s actions, but will he be able to defend himself? Will she hear what he has to say? Arnold, pretending to be Rafe, forces Javi to keep a secret. How long will he keep the facade up, and what will happen when the mask falls? Jada confesses something to Stephanie, but what could it be about? JJ is hesitant about Gabi, but will the guards eventually fall? EJ toys with Rafe, but will he succeed in achieving his plans?

Friday, January 31, 2025

When Javi agonizes with Leo for revealing the truth, will he be forgiven or left guilty? Steve and Jada share a tender moment. Arnold and Jada’s wedding begins. But when the honest Rafe escapes, will he be able to reach in time to stop the fraudster from fooling everyone? Or will it be too little too late?

