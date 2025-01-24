Ever since Tom Sandoval cheated on Ariana Madix with Rachel Leviss, thus leading to the controversial and highly publicized scandal, he has been on the hit list of the Internet. From trolling and being called out for his betrayal, the reality star faced it all for his shameless adultery and victim blaming.

That wasn’t all, it seems. Tom is now a cast member of The Traitors season 3, and none of his colleagues seem to like him much either. The majority of them, including the host Alan Cumming either took digs at him or revealed their bad experience with the Vanderpump Rules alum. Here’s what we know.

The Traitors: Season 3 Cast On Tom Sandoval

At the start of the airing season on Peacock, Alan quipped, “Would you feel I’d betrayed you, Tom? Doesn’t feel so good, does it?” Up next, Chrishell Stause, also starring on the edition, told US Weekly, “He’s terrible. To be honest with you, there was no other reason for him saying my name. To me, it felt personal,” she said, referring to his behavior.

Chrishell pointed out that since she is friends with Ariana, who he betrayed on Vanderpump Rules, she knew he was taking out a grudge. She called him “so loud and so wrong” and said his gameplay was ridiculous. “I just felt like of all the people and all the minds at this table, do we really think Sandoval solved the puzzle in 0.5 seconds of leaving the room?” she said.

Jeremy Collins also had a weird experience with Tom and shared, “Tom would look at me all the time. Tom was following me around the castle.” He added, “Tom is Tom,” and thought to put a bell on him so he knew when he would come around looking for him. Wells Adams joked about Tom’s sweat stains, which have gone viral on the Internet and amongst viewers.

He told Parade, “Watching it back, I was like, ‘Man, he’s got two faucets just running at full steam.’ I wish I clocked it,” and added, “Then I probably wouldn’t be banished on the second episode. It’s a calamity of errors on my part.” Dorinda Medley also commented during the aftershow of The Traitors. “The fact that Tom Sandoval is still there and we are not, now that is really bad,” she said, referring to her and Wells’ elimination.

Lastly, during the show’s season premiere, when Nikki Garcia and Gabby Windey saw Tom, they weren’t happy about it. “Oh my gosh, do you see who it is?” Nikki asked. Gabby said, “Is that Sandoval? I am not saying hi to him,” and the former laughed and agreed, “I know, right?”

