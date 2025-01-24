The Real Housewives franchise has clarity on all its editions except the New Jersey one. Beverly Hills, Salt Lake City, New York City, and Potomac are currently airing. Atlanta and Miami have new seasons to release in early 2025. Orange County is slated to start filming for its next season soon. Meanwhile, The Real Housewives of New Jersey was revealed to be on a temporary pause.

The cast of the edition knew nothing until a few weeks ago, but now Teresa Giudice and Jackie Goldschneider have shared a brand-new update about New Jersey, much to the joy of fans waiting to hear something about their favorite reality show. Here’s what we know about the same.

Is Casting For Real Housewives Of New Jersey’s Next Season Happening?

During the Turning the Tables podcast, Teresa and Jackie had something new to share about the fate of RHONJ. They revealed that casting for the next season is underway at the moment. Jackie disclosed while smiling, “I do know that they are casting because one of the casting agents put in my Tenafly Moms Facebook group the casting flyer for the Housewives.”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by MADELINE | RHONJ ADDICT 🤍 (@rhonjaddict)

Teresa added, “And one of my girlfriends just got an email.” Jackie then said, “I’m sure people can imagine the show without me, although I’d like to come back. But I can’t picture the show without you. You know what I’m saying? You’re a staple.” Teresa also called her sweet for saying that.

The Real Housewives of New Jersey alum also revealed that she did two drag brunches, and they asked about Jackie. “And then also they asked who would I want to come back on the cast, and of course, you were in there,” Teresa added. Jackie felt that a few new young girls with a few of the original cast members would be a great cast. “That’s exactly how I feel,” Teresa agreed to the casting idea.

Teresa Giudice & Jackie Goldschneider On The Real Housewives of New Jersey

Jackie then mused that both of them believed in a higher power, which is why they were manifesting their return on the show, but it was out of their hands. For the uninitiated, Teresa has been on every season of New Jersey since it premiered, making her one of only two remaining original housewives of the franchise—the other being Kyle Richards of the Beverly Hills edition.

Skip the line, we’re giving exclusive access to this wild ride 🎢 Presenting the new #RHONJ taglines! pic.twitter.com/jcGrwpdTmL — Bravo (@BravoTV) April 30, 2024

On the other hand, Jackie joined The Real Housewives of New Jersey as a main cast member during season nine but was demoted to a friend instead of a full-time role in both the 13th and 14th seasons. With the show’s fate under scanner, reports have claimed that a few cast members will not be returning, while others have claimed a complete reboot of the series like the New York City edition.

For more such stories, check out TV updates!

Must Read: Netflix Price Hikes Spark Backlash Despite Record Subscriber Growth In 2024 Earnings Report

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube | Google News